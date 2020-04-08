FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $133.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.25.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

