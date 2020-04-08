FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NCR Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for NCR in a research note issued on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

NYSE NCR opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NCR by 46.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NCR by 5.5% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NCR by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after buying an additional 497,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,738,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

