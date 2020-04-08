Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GAMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,374 ($18.07).

Shares of GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 910 ($11.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,495 ($19.67). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,151.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,219.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.55), for a total value of £5,530 ($7,274.40).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

