General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Cut by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,472 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.36.

NYSE GD opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

