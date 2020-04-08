General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

