GenMark Diagnostics’ (GNMK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $276.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.95.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,450 shares of company stock worth $416,221. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.