Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,049 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $48,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in NorthWestern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

NWE opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.