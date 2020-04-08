Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $47,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PDM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.