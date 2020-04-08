Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $47,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -123.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $156.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

