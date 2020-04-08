Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Crocs worth $46,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 1,822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 485.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 100,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Crocs from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

