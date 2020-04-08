Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 190

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLEN. Societe Generale raised Glencore to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 242.33 ($3.19).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 141.48 ($1.86) on Monday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion and a PE ratio of -47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48.

In related news, insider Peter Coates purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

