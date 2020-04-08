Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Global Eagle Entertainment shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,352,146 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.