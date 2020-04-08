Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,886 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VREX stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $798.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.42. Varex Imaging Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.