Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 217,913 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.97% of Puma Biotechnology worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $299.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 302.75% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.32 million. Research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

