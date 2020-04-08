Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target to GBX 190

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 193 ($2.54).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.82.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60). Also, insider Matthew Key acquired 66,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.