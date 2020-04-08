Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel fur Unicredit von 18,10 auf 14,40 Euro gesenkt, aber die Aktie auf der Conviction Buy List” belassen. Den plotzlichen globalen Stillstand reflektierend, habe er seine uberschuss-Schatzungen fur europaische Banken um weitere 120 Milliarden Euro in der Zeit von 2020 bis 2023 gekurzt, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Liquiditat sei nun ein entscheidendes Kriterium, um eine Erholung auf Unternehmensseite zu unterstutzen. Im Bankensektor sollten sich Anleger auf grosse Institute mit breiter regionaler Aufstellung, hoher Profitabilitat und starker Kapitalisierung konzentrieren./ajx/jha/

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2020 / 02:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” Goldman Sachs Group’s analyst wrote.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $8.02 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

