Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung fur Daimler nach US-Absatzzahlen auf Sell” mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Die Covid-19-Krise habe im Marz ihre Spuren hinterlassen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Fahrzeugverkaufe seien insgesamt auf das niedrigste Niveau seit Juni 2010 gesunken. Die Absatzschwache durfte sich im April und moglicherweise auch in den Monaten danach fortsetzen./ajx/edh

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 10:12 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” Goldman Sachs Group’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

DDAIF opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.60. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

