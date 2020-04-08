Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades BHP Group (LON:BHP) to Buy

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,670 ($21.97) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,710 ($22.49). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,679.64 ($22.09).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,326.60 ($17.45) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,320.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,624.33. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

