Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.01, 1,196,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,013,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -183.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

