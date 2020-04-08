Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading Up 12.2%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) shares were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.42, approximately 367,691 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,365,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $37,775,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $6,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,975,000 after purchasing an additional 271,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 123,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

