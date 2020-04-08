Gradient Investments LLC Buys 2,312 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,570 shares of company stock worth $12,918,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

