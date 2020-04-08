Gradient Investments LLC Buys 7,083 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 101,185.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after buying an additional 230,568 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in Linde by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after buying an additional 142,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Linde stock opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average is $198.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

