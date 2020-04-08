Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 11,593 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 490.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

LHC Group stock opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.12.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.