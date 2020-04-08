Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in eHealth by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 340,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,097,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

