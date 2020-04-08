Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Trading Up 3%

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) shares were up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.81, approximately 14,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 560,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

