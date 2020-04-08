Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,803,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Farris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 3,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,400 shares of company stock worth $134,018. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $230.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

