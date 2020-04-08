Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Green Dot by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Green Dot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.54.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $66.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

