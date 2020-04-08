Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDOT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

GDOT stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

