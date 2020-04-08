GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares Up 14.2%

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price was up 14.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.46, approximately 471,043 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 570,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

The company has a market cap of $448.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

