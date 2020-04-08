Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,504 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $25,053.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CLH shares. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

