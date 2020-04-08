Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,592 Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novocure by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Novocure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -806.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.10. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

