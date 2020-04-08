Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 128 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CSFB upped their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Medpace from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

