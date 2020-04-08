Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,721 BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $27,568,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 923,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,695,000 after purchasing an additional 750,220 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Bank of America raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

