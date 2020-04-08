H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 340 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at $26,828,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

