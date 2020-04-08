H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 123 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 123 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HM.B. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 190 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 166.80.

STO:HM.B opened at SEK 134.95 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a one year low of SEK 129.22 and a one year high of SEK 245.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 162.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 185.33.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

