H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 195 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been assigned a SEK 195 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.50% from the stock’s previous close.

HM.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 170 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 190 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 166.80.

HM.B stock opened at SEK 134.95 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of SEK 162.74 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 185.33.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

