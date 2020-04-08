Head to Head Contrast: Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) & Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.9% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A $2.81 million ($5.10) -2.41 Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 15.27 -$69.44 million ($0.75) -13.27

Bellerophon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -102.96% -42.26% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -24.66% -23.75%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.31, meaning that its share price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of -4.85, meaning that its share price is 585% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.10%. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.98%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

