Head-To-Head Contrast: Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) versus Thunder Mountain Gold (NYSE:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Lithium Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $1.95 million 2.93 $1.08 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 51.12 $51.67 million ($0.22) -12.50

Lithium Americas has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A 734.80% 58.49% Lithium Americas 835.26% -19.06% -10.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.