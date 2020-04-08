Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

PEAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PEAK opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

