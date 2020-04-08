HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.26% of HealthStream worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in HealthStream by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HealthStream by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $772.26 million, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

