Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $34.01, 2,839,998 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 1,331,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hexcel by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

