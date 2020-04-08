Home Depot Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.44 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Home Depot from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from to in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

NYSE:HD opened at $192.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average is $222.45. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.