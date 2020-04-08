Hotaling Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $251.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.