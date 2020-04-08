Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

