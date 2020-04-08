Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

