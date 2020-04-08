Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.26.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

