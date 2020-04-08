Hotaling Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.