Hotaling Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,487.91.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,182.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,251.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,314.50. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

