Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

NYSE DHR opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.19. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

