Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

